By partnering with IRIS.TV, Plex claims that it is now able to offer brands more transparency into the ad inventory they’ve purchased, while protecting consumers’ privacy.

IRIS.TV simplifies the complexity and fragmentation of the video ecosystem across CTV and premium digital video, providing access, for the first time, to video-level data, enhancing visibility and enabling Plex to help its marketing and advertising partners reach the right audiences.

Using IRIS.TV video-level data, marketers can put every video into context with the transparency to confidently buy CTV and premium video inventory based on contextual and brand-safety analysis and according to the specific topical nature of every video.

Said Todd Hay, head of operations at Plex: “Combining the power of the Plex platform with premium content from our media partners and industry leading technology partners like IRIS.TV allows us to be one of the best AVOD providers in the world. With IRIS.TV we can now go well beyond basic keyword-based content analysis and deliver true contextual targeting and transparency based on their deep knowledge of content.”

Added Field Garthwaite, CEO and co-founder of IRIS.TV: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Plex and help further power their content platform to increase its value to advertisers. As the streaming industry continues to accelerate, it’s innovative companies like Plex that are setting the gold standard for value delivery to their partners. We welcome being a part of their value exchange.”