Noting that in the current climate it has become more important than ever for people to make meaningful connections with one another, app platform developer Agora has released research showing that the key Gen Z audience is flocking to real-time engagement (RTE) and interactive video.

agora RTE 25AUg2021In its study, Agora commissioned a poll of over 1,000 respondents in the US belonging to the key demographic in August 2021 to understand the group’s demand and preferences for RTE technology.

The study found fundamentally that Gen Z viewers increasingly demanded digital experiences through techniques such as live video in the apps they used. Over the last year, as many as 87% said they were using more mobile apps with built-in interactive live video streaming features. When asked if interactive video or audio were important for their gaming apps, nearly 70% agreed.

“Gen Z is particularly savvy and forward-thinking about their experience in apps and services,” commented Agora founder and CEO Tony Zhao. “These data points show that they want RTE technology and features integrated across the platforms they use. As a result, the number of innovative advancements in the real-time engagement ecosystem are growing at a rapid pace.”
