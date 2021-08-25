Streaming service FloSports has revealed that ahead of the 2021 Tour De France it partnered with live video specialist Grabyo to deliver real-time coverage of the race across social media.

FloSports used Grabyo’s cloud video platform to deliver real-time Tour de France highlights across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, with the aim to engage cycling fans across the US while increasing its FloBikes brand exposure and generating revenue from social content.

FloSports grew its YoY programmatic advertising revenue by 96% across social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Using Grabyo’s live video clipping, editing and publishing platform, FloSports’ digital team delivered highlights instantly, optimised for viewing across every social platform. This included real-time vertical videos for Instagram Reels, square format videos for Instagram feeds and horizontal aspect ratios for YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

FloSports’ tactical approach across each platform led to a 588% increase in video views, a 100% increase in engagement rates, and 465% increase in the number of engagements. FloSports used this reach to grow the exposure of its FloBikes brand using custom graphic overlays with call-to-action messaging to drive traffic to its platform and increase its subscriptions.

Grabyo and Flosport’s collaboration will help to deliver broadcast and digital content simultaneously across multiple platforms, allowing consumers to engage with content wherever they are.

Sarah Hoffman, director, digital marketing at FloSports, commented: “Working with Grabyo to deliver our social content for the Tour De France has allowed us more flexibility and agility to create content that resonates with our audiences. Our partnership with Grabyo has allowed us to continue innovating our content offering, generating more revenue while connecting with fans across every platform.”

Added Mike Kelley, president of America, Grabyo: “Helping FloSports deliver its social content for the Tour De France has been extremely exciting for us. Not only are they directly attributing revenue to the use of Grabyo’s platform around the Tour de France, they are also growing their audiences for the long term and building the FloBikes OTT brand for future events. We look forward to working with FloSports on their future OTT marketing strategy.”