“This is an exciting time for our industry as the possibilities of ATSC 3.0 and NextGenTV are becoming a reality,” added Julien Signès, GM & SVP video network, Synamedia. In Orlando, the Fox owned and operated station WRBW will serve as the ATSC 3.0 lighthouse to host infrastructure from other participating stations as part of the ATSC 3.0 lighthouse model. Together with partner Triveni Digital, Synamedia says it is helping enable Fox stations to launch new and better services, and generate new sources of revenue as business models evolve. The deployment will see se of Synamedia’s ATSC 3.0 broadcast solution and its Media Edge Gateway ATSC 3.0 receiver.The former features the Synamedia virtual Digital Content Manager which provides MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC encoding, transcoding, statistical multiplexing, splicing, advertisement insertion capabilities and more in an end-to-end fashion, from ingest to playout. The Media Edge Gateway ATSC 3.0 Receiver will deliver broadcast quality signal reception for monitoring and acceptance testing of ATSC 3.0 signals. The end-to-end workflow is complemented with Triveni Digital providing their GuideBuilder for ROUTE/MMTP encapsulation, and Broadcast Gateway for final transmission signal preparation.Synamedia and Triveni Digital are also managing incoming streams at the lighthouse station to help ensure that the delivery of content, such as a live sports event in 4K, will not disrupt the overall market’s bandwidth usage. Synamedia’s 24/7/365 support will monitor the overall workflows from its technical assistance centre (TAC) in Atlanta.“The rollout at our Orlando lighthouse station has gone very well, in large part thanks to Synamedia’s proactive help and support,” said Jeff Roberts, VP Engineering for WOFL and WRBW, FOX Television Stations. “We are quite happy with selecting Synamedia for this project.”“This is an exciting time for our industry as the possibilities of ATSC 3.0 and NextGenTV are becoming a reality,” added Julien Signès, GM & SVP video network, Synamedia.