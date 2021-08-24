Further expanding its reach in Europe and claiming to have now become a leading provider of premium scripted content in the country, Asacha Media Group (AMG) has bought leading French scripted production house Kabo Family.
Founded in 2002, comedy producer Kabo Family is behind returning hit series such as Scenes de Ménages and En Famille for M6, which are respectively starting their thirteenth and tenth seasons, Le Mensonge for France 2, Mixte for Amazon Prime Video and Girl Squad for France Télévision Numerique.
With financial backing from Credit Mutuel Equity, Kabo Family has since 2012 been pursuing a growth plan adding top French producers and becoming one of the leading independent scripted production groups in France. The Kabo Family comprises Ten production companies and labels including Noon; Thalie Images; Kelija Productions; En Voiture Simone; Rosalita Productions; Yada Prod; Vacarme; Kapitch and MKS.
In line with AMG’s previous acquisitions, the founders of Kabo Family - Christian Baumard, Alain Kappauf, Stéphane Moatti and Sophie d'Abancourt - will retain a minority stake in Kabo Family, while becoming shareholders in AMG alongside the company’s founding partners, Oaktree, and producer partners across the international group.
"We are proud to join Asacha Media’s fast-growing group,” said Baumard and Kappauf in a joint statement. “This partnership provides Kabo Family’s producers with valuable resources for expansion in the international marketplace and underscores the considerable achievements of our creative talent. We cannot wait to begin working with AMG’s world-class producers across Europe and build on the strength of our existing business.”
The new deal represents AMG’s sixth acquisition since being founded in April 2020, with backing from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, and makes it become a leading provider of premium scripted content in France, creating and creates valuable synergies with other companies within the group. This will include Kabo Family tapping into AMG's pan-European network of producers to develop adaptations and co-productions of its scripted formats, with a particular focus on comedy, for which Kabo is a market leader.
Sixteen months after its launch, AMG has achieved consolidated revenues of nearly €200 million across its operations in France, the UK and Italy and is currently pursuing further acquisitions with a view to significant expansion across Europe and the Middle East in the coming months.
“We are excited to join forces with Kabo Family and accelerate the growth of Asacha Media Group’s business in France,” added Asacha Media Group co-founders and CEO Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams. “Christian Baumard and Alain Kappauf have built a formidable team of talent at Kabo, who have created some of the top scripted series on leading French networks and streaming platforms. Bringing them into our group underpins AMG’s position as a major player in France and across Europe.”
The announcement follows Asacha Media Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in leading UK drama producer Red Planet Pictures in June 2021.
