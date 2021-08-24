3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and KAONMEDIA have completed a hybrid STB (set-top box) integration for Nordic pay-TV provider Allente as it becomes one of the world’s first operators to complete Google Common Broadcast Stack integration on an Android TV Operator Tier STB.
Established in May 2020 by a merger between Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, and now 50/50 owned by Telenor Group and NENT Group, Allente provides TV and broadband services to over a million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
3SS and KAONMEDIA first announced that they were working together to deliver Allente’s new service in October 2020. Their collaboration has enabled hybrid KAON BCM72180 PVR STBs to be available to Allente’s subscribers after six months’ work thanks to what they say was “close collaboration” between themselves and other technology suppliers such as NAGRA, Broadcom and Google.
In addition, the firms call Allente’s accomplishment a “milestone achievement” which they say makes it one of the world’s first operators to complete Google Common Broadcast Stack integration for an Android TV Operator Tier STB.
Google created its standardised Common Broadcast Stack (CBS) to accelerate the reach of Android TV OS worldwide. Announced in October 2020, CBS will help more TV viewers to receive next-generation app-rich services. A Broadcast Stack is the software designed for STBs and other TV devices that enables playing and recording of digital TV broadcast signals. Among the positive outcomes claimed by adopting CBS are easier and faster integration for hybrid Android TV OS devices, accelerated time-to-market, simplified upgrades and reduced overall total cost of ownership TCO.
3SS adds that with CBS being collectively optimised through Google’s tech partner network, service providers and their subscribers can be even more confident of a “superior, next-level” Android TV OS viewing experience.
“Completion of our STB integration so rapidly is a clear testament to the technology, engineering skill and dedication to customer satisfaction from our partners KAON and 3SS, and indeed those of our wider partnership of collaborators,” commented Allente CTO Jon Espen Nergård.
