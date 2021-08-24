With this agreement, Qwest TV will now be freely accessible to millions of viewers in the US, bringing the musical vision of Quincy Jones to their screens.

Qwest TV CEO and co-founder Reza Ackbaraly said: “Local Now is our latest partner in bringing more high-calibre and genre-defying music performances to American viewers. By presenting this music in a new format to new audiences, we’re striving to tear down the barriers that separate different cultures and limit our listening habits. Partnering with an innovative company like Local Now solidifies Qwest TV’s position as the global leader working to ensure openness, curiosity, and inclusivity in our artistic and cultural consumption. We are proud to join an increasingly diverse roster of channels that Local Now has been adding to its service.”

The first exclusive Qwest TV livestream airing on Local Now will be from the Atlanta Jazz Festival taking place on 5-6 September. The festival will feature Patti Austin, Archie Shepp and Ron Carter, as well as musicians from younger generations like Jazzmeia Horn, Isaiah Sharkey, and Theo Croker.

With the latest addition to Local Now’s library, Qwest TV’s linear channels are now reaching more than 149+ million viewers in 50+ countries across the globe. “When it comes to experiencing art, access is key,” said Ackbaraly. “Access to high-quality performances and ideas lies at the core of our mission; it’s what drove Quincy and I to found Qwest TV... Local Now helps us continue to achieve this mission by bringing our content to viewers for free on their device of choice.”