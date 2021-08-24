One of the most recent kids’ shows in the Beyond Rights catalogue, Turbozaurs, is heading to China in a two-season deal with Youku, the streaming platform of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group.
Created by Caramel & Co Animation Studio for the Carousel Channel in Russia, Turbozaurs is a new animated pre-school series that focuses on fun, co-operation, and adventure. The Turbozaurs are a dynamic team of friendly dinosaurs that can transform themselves instantly into amazing machines. They are discovered in the woods by three children, and together form a special rescue team. Whether it’s looking for hidden treasure, growing exotic fruit or helping find a lost dog or cat, the team works and plays together to ensure that everyone is safe and happy.
The two 26 x 7 series will launch on Youku in November, and will be available to stream, both online and through the Youku mobile app.
Commenting on the deal for which she was responsible for negotiating, Joanne Azzopardi, Beyond Rights’ EVP sales for Asia said: “Turbozaurs is a colourful and fun pre-school show, and I am delighted that it has found such a wonderful home in China. Youku has established itself as a leading player and major partner for great kids’ content and will ensure that these endearing characters and their fun adventures are part of the lives of millions of young children.”
Qian Wu, vice president of Alibaba Digital Media and entertainment group and general manager of Youku Kids added: “We are pleased to have secured this first partnership with Beyond Rights and are excited to welcome Turbozaurs to Youku and China. Children love dinosaurs – and machines – so the fact that these dinosaurs transform into machines is something I know that will be popular with our young audiences.”
