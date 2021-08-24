Nearly three million customers in Liberty Global’s operations in Poland and The Netherlands are to receive a free upgrade to new Intelligent Wi-Fi services, which will provide them with the fastest and most stable connections for all their devices.

The services are being rolled out in partnership with SaaS experience platform provider Plume. Liberty Global has invested in Plume since 2014, through its investment arm, Liberty Global Ventures.

More than two million customers of VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands will be able to access the service immediately, while 850,000 UPC Poland customers will receive it at the end of the month. It will enable them to set up an adaptive mesh Wi-Fi network, which automatically switches to the best frequency, chooses the optimal Wi-Fi access point and optimises the signal according to use in the home or office.

Together with Plume’s smart Wi-Fi pod designs, users will be able to get a fully optimised Wi-Fi signal wherever they are in the home. Liberty Global’s Connect App – known as the SmartWiFi app in The Netherlands and the UPC Connect App in Poland – will enable them to easily install the pods, while Plume’s adaptive Wi-Fi software and AI-algorithms constantly optimise the network via the cloud to deliver the best experience possible on every device.