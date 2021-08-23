Leading global factual media company Curiosity Inc, which boasts a worldwide reach of approximately 20 million paying subscribers, has inked a multi-year distribution partnership with sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV.
Under the terms of the deal, the company’s linear channel, Curiosity Channel, will launch immediately for fuboTV viewers in the US and the Curiosity Stream VOD service will roll out for viewers in both the US and Canada in the coming weeks.
Available to US subscribers of fuboTV’s Extra package, Curiosity’s linear channel includes more than 40 channels featuring premium sports, entertainment, news and family entertainment programming. fuboTV viewers will soon be able to watch Curiosity Stream's range of titles, including many in 4K, covering nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.
“We are delighted to be part of the fuboTV family and contribute to their customer-centric OTT streaming service,” said Brandon Fong, senior vice president of partnerships and distribution for Curiosity Stream. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is well positioned to amplify fuboTV's value proposition to cord-cutters and consumers who want to know more about the world around them."
“The addition of Curiosity’s programming, which is renowned for its incredible quality and superior production, will appeal to fuboTV subscribers of all ages,” said Ben Grad, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “Delivering an unsurpassed content experience has been a focus for fuboTV since we first launched 4K streams three years ago. Curiosity’s content portfolio, which includes thousands of premium non-fiction titles, is a perfect fit.”
