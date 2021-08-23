In another coup in Asia for the 4K UHD HDR global broadcaster, distributor and content creator, the official video platform of communications and IT giant Huawei, Huawei Video, has entered into programming agreement with Insight TV in China.
Huawei Video covers more than 170 countries and regions, and the deal will see Huawei Video make 90 hours of Insight TV’s original series available to its subscribers throughout China via its multi-end devices including mobile, tablet and HUAWEI Vision.
Insight TV content will be accessible on demand and includes popular series Science of Thrills, Thru, Extraordinary Humans and Hunting Fish.
Each episode of 8 x 48’ Science of Thrills (pictured) will show engineer and adventurer Rob Bell taking viewers on a ride on some of the world’s greatest theme park attractions. He discovers how these mammoth engineering marvels are built, while revealing the science behind their construction and design. Thru (season 1 - 8 x 48’, season 2 - 8 x 44’) is a reality knock out game, pitting two teams of nine people each against each other, testing their strength, courage, stamina and team spirit. Season one is set in Greece and Season Two is set in Spain. In each season, teams face and follow a precise straight line from point A to point B with each team starting on opposite ends in opposite directions, will all kinds of obstacles along the way.
In Extraordinary Humans (10 x 24’), biologist Thom Hunt goes in search of people with genuine, real-life super powers that push the known limits of the human mind and body. Finally, in each episode of Hunting Fish (6 x 48’) host Thom Hunt takes on a challenge from an online follower to seek out different species of fish within a set time limit. Never easy, the challenges bring out Thom’s passion and drive to make the big catch against all odds.
“Reaching [over 730 million] customers through mobile, PC, tablet Huawei Vision and other Huawei devices, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communication technologies infrastructure and smart devices,” said Graeme Stanley, Insight TV’s chief commercial officer commenting on the deal.
“Showcasing Insight TV’s series in front of Huawei’s massive subscriber base is a tremendous opportunity for us to build awareness for our brand in the market.”
