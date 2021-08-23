With the starting flag just about to be waved on the third in the off-road electric racing series, the Extreme E electric SUV motorsport series extending its partnership with global sports streaming platform DAZN.
The Extreme series E has already completed two of its five X Prix in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal and the new DAZN deal comes days before the Arctic X Prix at Greenland’s retreating Russell Glacier in Kangerlussauq on 28-29 August.
The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
DAZN already airs Extreme E’s events in Japan, will carry the live and on-demand streaming of the championship’s X Prix events as well as the magazine programme, preview and review shows - in English - to its rest of the world territories in its 200-country portfolio. These exclude territories such as Singapore, South Korea, India, the Netherlands, Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and Japan.
Commenting on the deal, DAZN EVP of rights strategy Tom Burrows said: “This new agreement extends our successful partnership with Extreme E, a truly special motorsport experience, to DAZN subscribers around the world. The continued focus around the environment and equality in sport is what sets Extreme E apart from other racing competitions and we are extremely proud to showcase these small steps towards big change on our platform.”
“As a premium OTT platform, DAZN is hugely valuable to us in developing a youth orientated audience which is an incredibly important market to our championship,” added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “We know that DAZN’s key audiences are particularly passionate about issues surrounding equality and the environment, both of which are key pillars of Extreme E. We look forward to bringing more thrilling action to DAZN, as well as the wider messages surrounding electrification, environment and equality.”
