Media Group Ukraine (MGU) has signed a deal with new Canadian Life Streaming TV and VOD service RiverTV.

MGU Logo ENGThe agreement includes channels Ukraine 24, Ukraine 1, Ukraine 2, NLO TV 2, Star Cinema, Star Family, X-Sport and Fishing TV.

Oleksandr Remezovskyi, channels distribution director, Media Group Ukraine, commented: “Ukrainian diaspora in Canada is the strongest and the biggest in the world… We are glad of this partnership as being one of the first from the international channels to be launched means that Ukrainian content is relevant and Ukrainian subscribers are appreciated by Canadian providers.”

Alexei Tchernobrivets, CEO of RiverTV parent company VMedia commented: “RiverTV is excited to include the Media Group Ukraine suite of channels in our lineup. Ukrainian diaspora is certainly one of the largest ones in Canada, and we are delighted to add Media Group Ukraine channels featuring outstanding shows, movies and news events to be able to better serve our customers.”

