Zixi has announced that partner KT Corporation streamed the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live launch event from the UK using its software-defined video platform (SDVP) for worldwide content delivery.

Galaxy Unpacked was the launch event to unfold smartphone innovations. In partnership with KT, the SDVP was used to deliver ultra-low latency, error-free transport over IP networks that is critical to service providers contributing and delivering live video over unmanaged IP networks.

The Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and uses dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure.

Zixi’s ZEN Master control plane is designed to provide the ability to manage and monitor stream deployments across complex delivery networks to ensure broadcast-quality content delivery. With the SDVP’s suite of analytics through the Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) that gathers billions of datapoints a day, users can garner more insight for affiliates while maintaining visibility and increasing data telemetry throughout the distribution ecosystem.

Eunice Park, CRO, Zixi, said:“Zixi, and KT have innovation in our common DNA. This partnership allows each of us to individually showcase our strengths, and together is an unmatched offering.”