The Premier League and Saran Media Group have extended their multi-year partnership for three more seasons for Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Under the terms of the deal, Saran will hold the exclusive live, delayed, highlights and clips rights across all existing platforms, including TV, online and mobile within the territories.

Saran Media head of sports Selim Usta commented: “We are proud of our broadcast partnership with the Premier League and excited to have extended the rights for another three years. Through the distribuiton of the Premier League broadcast across all of the 11 territories above, football fans will have the best possible viewing experience.”

Paul Molnar, chief media officer at the Premier League, said: “The Premier League is pleased to partner with Saran Media Group for another three seasons. Saran is a long-standing Premier League partner providing excellent sports coverage, and Premier League fans can look forward to more live matches on Saran than ever before in this region.”