ABC and Screen Australia in association with Screenwest have revealed that a third series of multi-award-winning international hit crime drama Mystery Road has been commissioned.
Mystery Road: Origin delves into the early years of leading man Detective Jay Swan with Mark Coles Smith cast as Young Jay. It’s 1999, and Constable Jay Swan, a charismatic young officer arrives at his new station. Fresh from the city and tipped for big things, Jay might be the new copper, but he’s not new to this town. His estranged father Jack lives here, as does the woman who will change his life forever, Mary. The series will explore how a tragic death, an epic love, and the brutal reality of life as a police officer straddling two worlds, form the indelible mould out of which the Detective Jay Swan from the previous two series will emerge.
With the expanse of outback Western Australia (WA) once again providing the backdrop, the series will also showcase upcoming Indigenous Australia filmmakers including Director Dylan River (Robbie Hood), DOP Tyson Perkins and producer Penny Smallacombe joining the team. The series is written by Mystery Road veterans Blake Ayshford, Steven McGregor, Kodie Bedford and Timothy Lee.
Mystery Road: Origin is produced by Bunya Productions for the ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in association with Screenwest and the Western Australian Screen Fund supported through the State Government of WA’s Royalties for Regions programme. Financed with support from Screen NSW, with all3media International handling international sales.
The series is set to will go on air with ABC TV and ABC iview in 2022. Commenting on the commission, Sally Riley, ABC head of drama, entertainment and indigenous, said: “The ABC is excited to bring this new phase of Mystery Road to our audiences. The world and tone remain the same, but we will unpick Jay and his enigmatic journey to becoming a detective.”
Screen Australia’s CEO Graeme Mason added: “Mystery Road is an incredibly powerful drama that continues to resonate with Australian and international audiences alike, and we are thrilled it’s returning to break new ground, exploring the early defining chapters of Jay Swan’s story. With award-winning Bunya Productions once again at the helm and Dylan River in the director’s chair, following in the footsteps of Warwick Thornton, Wayne Blair and Rachel Perkins from the previous two seasons, Mystery Road continues to be a masterclass of filmmaking, showcasing remarkable parts of Australia not often seen on screen.”
With the expanse of outback Western Australia (WA) once again providing the backdrop, the series will also showcase upcoming Indigenous Australia filmmakers including Director Dylan River (Robbie Hood), DOP Tyson Perkins and producer Penny Smallacombe joining the team. The series is written by Mystery Road veterans Blake Ayshford, Steven McGregor, Kodie Bedford and Timothy Lee.
Mystery Road: Origin is produced by Bunya Productions for the ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in association with Screenwest and the Western Australian Screen Fund supported through the State Government of WA’s Royalties for Regions programme. Financed with support from Screen NSW, with all3media International handling international sales.
The series is set to will go on air with ABC TV and ABC iview in 2022. Commenting on the commission, Sally Riley, ABC head of drama, entertainment and indigenous, said: “The ABC is excited to bring this new phase of Mystery Road to our audiences. The world and tone remain the same, but we will unpick Jay and his enigmatic journey to becoming a detective.”
Screen Australia’s CEO Graeme Mason added: “Mystery Road is an incredibly powerful drama that continues to resonate with Australian and international audiences alike, and we are thrilled it’s returning to break new ground, exploring the early defining chapters of Jay Swan’s story. With award-winning Bunya Productions once again at the helm and Dylan River in the director’s chair, following in the footsteps of Warwick Thornton, Wayne Blair and Rachel Perkins from the previous two seasons, Mystery Road continues to be a masterclass of filmmaking, showcasing remarkable parts of Australia not often seen on screen.”