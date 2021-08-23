Just days before its next leg at Greenland’s retreating Russell Glacier in Kangerlussauq on August 28-29, off-road electric racing series, Extreme E, has today confirmed Ukraine’s specialist automotive channel - First Auto - as its latest broadcaster.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
The series Extreme E has already completed two of its five X Prix in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal. The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
With its population becoming increasingly aware of the negative impact of air pollution caused by fossil fuel, Ukraine’s electric car market has shown significant growth in recent years. In 2020 the number of electric cars on the roads grew by 375% since 2018, a 57% increase compared with the same period two years ago and the country currently boasts more than 8,500 public charging points.
Kyiv-based commercial television station First Auto will air Extreme E’s full debut season, including the live race feed, preview and magazine shows on its linear channel as well on-demand on its digital outlet. Coverage will be shown in both English and Ukrainian.
“The share of electric vehicles on Ukraine’s automotive market has been demonstrating the most rapid growth in Europe for several years,” commented First Automotive Channel CEO Julia Sivenok. “Ukrainians are showing a keen interest in green transport. I'm sure our viewers will be delighted to spectate the most fascinating electric vehicle challenge with the most car-addicted TV-channel in the country. The future belongs to green technologies. There is no longer any doubt about this.”
Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell added: “We are thrilled to be announcing First Automotive Channel as our latest broadcaster. Ukraine’s population clearly has concerns about the environment and the need to change behaviour to reduce carbon emissions, which is one of Extreme E’s key messages. Coupled with the championship’s race format and gender equal platform, I am confident First Auto’s audiences will fully engage not only with the racing, but also the wider storytelling around electrification and the need for all of us to take care of our planet.”
