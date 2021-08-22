Just after it reaffirmed its commitment to international football by agreeing a new rights deal to broadcast the UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in the country, sports broadcaster Eleven is to continue to bring Italy’s Serie A exclusively to fans in Belgium until 2023/24.
Eleven Belgium has been the home of the Italian top-flight football league since the platform’s launch in 2015, bringing audiences coverage across its linear and digital channels. The broadcaster says the new deal - brokered by Infront, Serie A’s exclusive international media rights partner- further cements its long-standing partnership with Serie A, at a time when the Italian top tier has a stronger Belgian following than ever.
As well as featuring some of the biggest names in world football - such as Juventus stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey, Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimović plus Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly - Serie A also boasts a significant Belgian contingent. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Dries Mertens (Napoli) and Daan Heymans (Venezia) all ply their trade in Italy, alongside a number of young and emerging Belgian players.
This season’s Serie A will see a renewal of last season’s battle between both Milan clubs for the Scudetto, with Inter Milan finishing first and AC Milan second last May. Juventus, who had won the previous nine championships prior to last season, will be targeting a return to winning ways after they finished in the top four by a single point in 20/21. Meanwhile, Napoli, Lazio and Sampdoria will be seeking improvements on their final league positions last season. AS Roma will be looking to benefit from being led by legendary and controversial manager José Mourinho.
Commenting on the new deal, Guillaume Collard, Eleven Belgium and Luxembourg managing director and Eleven Group chief rights acquisitions officer said: “The Eleven Group has a long history of collaboration with Serie A and this deal further strengthens our partnership. Serie A is one of the strongest competitions in Europe and the fact there is an important Belgian dimension to the league makes it even more attractive to our audience. We’re delighted to continue to be bringing the best of Italian football to fans for another three seasons.”
As well as featuring some of the biggest names in world football - such as Juventus stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey, Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimović plus Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly - Serie A also boasts a significant Belgian contingent. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Dries Mertens (Napoli) and Daan Heymans (Venezia) all ply their trade in Italy, alongside a number of young and emerging Belgian players.
This season’s Serie A will see a renewal of last season’s battle between both Milan clubs for the Scudetto, with Inter Milan finishing first and AC Milan second last May. Juventus, who had won the previous nine championships prior to last season, will be targeting a return to winning ways after they finished in the top four by a single point in 20/21. Meanwhile, Napoli, Lazio and Sampdoria will be seeking improvements on their final league positions last season. AS Roma will be looking to benefit from being led by legendary and controversial manager José Mourinho.
Commenting on the new deal, Guillaume Collard, Eleven Belgium and Luxembourg managing director and Eleven Group chief rights acquisitions officer said: “The Eleven Group has a long history of collaboration with Serie A and this deal further strengthens our partnership. Serie A is one of the strongest competitions in Europe and the fact there is an important Belgian dimension to the league makes it even more attractive to our audience. We’re delighted to continue to be bringing the best of Italian football to fans for another three seasons.”