Ramping up momentum after its launch in May 2021, the Struum streaming service has added content from BBC Select to its portfolio, offering users access to hundreds of acclaimed documentaries.
The brainchild of former senior-level Disney and Discovery executives, and backed by a multi-million dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Struum is said to be a “game-changing” service providing viewers one central destination and a single subscription to access programming designed to service users’ interests from across the increasingly cluttered global streaming landscape.
The platform employs what the streamer says is a first-of-its kind credit-based subscription model designed to offer a cost-effective and efficient way for people to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch from dozens of participating services and content partners—without the hassle of navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services. As viewers continue to use the platform, Struum is designed to provide new programming suggestions from across all of its content partners based on viewing habits so they can easily find new content they might enjoy watching.
BBC Select is the latest of over 30 streaming services curated by Struum. It already offers a variety of programming including renowned documentaries, indie films, lifestyle series, classic films, true crime, LGBTQ+ and multicultural programming, as well as other popular TV shows and movies. Offers include Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Kocowa, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, History Hit, Gusto, Young Hollywood, Indieflix, Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Social Club TV, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray and SPI/Filmhub.
Over the course of the coming months, Struum will expand to more streaming services including REVOLT, France Channels, InsightTV, Docubay, FuelTV, The Great Courses Signature Collection, Shout Factory TV, OUTtv, SVTV, CGOOD TV and Alchimie.
