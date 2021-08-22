In a move that the creative software giant says will make the creative process more collaborative, productive and efficient to further “unleash creativity”, Adobe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud-based video collaboration platform Frame.io in a deal valued at $1.275 billion.
Boasting over a million users across media and entertainment companies, agencies, and global brands, Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling video editors and key project stakeholders to collaborate using cloud-based workflows.
Frame.io claims some of the world’s most widely deployed review and approval tools that see use whether a customer is on set (pictured), on the road or at work in an edit suite. Users get real-time collaborative review and approval tools with frame accurate commenting, on-screen annotation drawing, and integrated messaging centralised in an interface designed to enhance collaboration.
Adobe sees the combination of its creative software - such as the Premiere Pro and After Effects video editing products - and Frame.io’s review and approval functionality as delivering a collaboration platform that powers the video editing process. It adds that in the current industry, whether a streaming series or social media video, creation and consumption was experiencing tremendous growth, with video teams needing to produce an ever-increasing volume of content, and each video project requires various stakeholders, including video editors, producers, agencies, and clients. Yet the company warned that current video workflows were disjointed with multiple tools and communication channels being used to solicit stakeholder feedback.
The company believes digital collaboration is now the foundation of all creative endeavours and that Frame.io will eliminate the inefficiencies of video workflows by enabling real-time footage upload, access, and in-line stakeholder collaboration in a secure and elegant experience across surfaces.
“We’ve entered a new era of connected creativity that is deeply collaborative, and we imagine a world where everyone can participate in the creative process,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Adobe Creative Cloud. “With this acquisition, we’re welcoming an incredible customer-oriented team and adding Frame.io’s cloud-native workflow capabilities to make the creative process more collaborative, productive, and efficient to further unleash creativity for all.”
Upon close, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells and co-founder John Traver will join Adobe. Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Belsky.
Frame.io claims some of the world’s most widely deployed review and approval tools that see use whether a customer is on set (pictured), on the road or at work in an edit suite. Users get real-time collaborative review and approval tools with frame accurate commenting, on-screen annotation drawing, and integrated messaging centralised in an interface designed to enhance collaboration.
Adobe sees the combination of its creative software - such as the Premiere Pro and After Effects video editing products - and Frame.io’s review and approval functionality as delivering a collaboration platform that powers the video editing process. It adds that in the current industry, whether a streaming series or social media video, creation and consumption was experiencing tremendous growth, with video teams needing to produce an ever-increasing volume of content, and each video project requires various stakeholders, including video editors, producers, agencies, and clients. Yet the company warned that current video workflows were disjointed with multiple tools and communication channels being used to solicit stakeholder feedback.
The company believes digital collaboration is now the foundation of all creative endeavours and that Frame.io will eliminate the inefficiencies of video workflows by enabling real-time footage upload, access, and in-line stakeholder collaboration in a secure and elegant experience across surfaces.
“We’ve entered a new era of connected creativity that is deeply collaborative, and we imagine a world where everyone can participate in the creative process,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Adobe Creative Cloud. “With this acquisition, we’re welcoming an incredible customer-oriented team and adding Frame.io’s cloud-native workflow capabilities to make the creative process more collaborative, productive, and efficient to further unleash creativity for all.”
Upon close, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells and co-founder John Traver will join Adobe. Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Belsky.