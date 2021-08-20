The UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV has made the latest step in building out its ITV builds out its AdVentures Invest portfolio through its fourth media for equity investment in the form of nutritional supplements start-up Feel.
A UK-based digital health company with a mission to clean up and disrupt the world of nutritional supplements, Feel was founded by entrepreneur Boris Hodakel and is a nutritional supplement company that provides vitamin supplements that are backed by science. Operating on a direct-to-consumer subscription model, Feel says it has a science-led approach in developing products that resonate with the modern consumer, resulting in significant growth in the past 12 months. The company now aims to expand its product range into other nutrition verticals while growing its London-based team.
ITV has agreed to subscribe for up to £3 million convertible loan notes in Feel Holdings Limited in three tranches. Feel will commence its tailored media campaign across ITV's channels later this year. The ITV investment follows the recent announcement of Feel's equity partnership with singer and TV personality Cheryl, who is working closely with the brand on its future products.
"To achieve our next stage of development, we looked for a leading media partner with a trusted brand and the broadest commercial reach in the UK,” said Feel founder and CEO Boris Hodakel. “We are not here to create a brand for a select few; we want everyone in the UK to be able to benefit from our science-based nutritional supplements.”
Launched earlier in 2021, ITV AdVentures Invest has the mission of building a diversified portfolio of high-growth and innovative brands, having previously invested in the location app what3words, the online menswear brand Spoke and the household bills saving platform ismybillfair. “From the moment we met Boris and the Feel team, we realised their commitment to creating accessible and top-quality nutritional supplements coupled with a first-rate consumer experience,” added ITV AdVentures Invest fund manager Niko Waesche. “As an innovative, digital consumer brand at scale-up stage, it's a perfect fit for ITV's investment, and we look forward to helping Feel grow through the power of TV advertising."
