Discovery has lined up a schedule of live sport to carry through to autumn, with some 500 hours to be broadcast across its linear, digital and DTC platforms.

It starts with the final Grand Tour of the year – La Vuelta a España – which runs until 5 September, while the 89th edition of Le Mans (21-22 August) also returns to Discovery’s screens. The US Open (30 August-12 September) from Flushing Meadows in New York will also be shown live exclusively across discovery+ and Eurosport across Europe as Novak Djokovic bids to become the first player in over half a century to win each Grand Slam in a calendar year.

Scott Young, SVP content and production, Discovery Sports, said: “Building on our coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where we engaged millions of people across Europe with our world-class content and storytelling, we are set to continue to super-serve sports fans with even more live action from some of the biggest events in the sporting calendar. We have some of the best presenters, experts and commentators in sports broadcasting, unlocking each sport by sharing their knowledge and telling the stories that matter.

“With over 500 hours of live sports coverage over the next month alone scaled to widest audience via Discovery’s channels, and with even more content available across our range of digital platforms - including on discovery+, the Eurosport App, the MotorTrend App and GCN+ - we will continue our summer of sport by bringing to life La Vuelta, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the US Open for fans to enjoy while building momentum ahead of another huge year of sport in 2022.”