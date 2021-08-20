All key areas driving its business – content, viewers, viewing time and ad impressions – rose significantly. In Q2, Wurl launched some 274 new FAST channels; a new milestone for the company. Nearly 1,200 channels are now being distributed to CTV and FAST platforms around the world.

Sean Doherty, CEO, Wurl, commented: “New channel launches are the main reason for our overall growth; attracting new viewers, driving up hours of viewing and attracting more advertisers. Most channel launches came from our top 50 customers, who are building on their initial success and are expanding globally. They know we have a proven track record of deploying quickly to accelerate the revenue generating potential of their content.”

With more channels and viewers, ad inventory has also increased, attracting more advertisers and increasing overall fill rates. Wurl’s AdSpring service manages the routing of billions of ad requests, targeting, insertion and measurement. AdSpring impressions rose 43% in Q2 2021 compared with Q1 2021.

During Q2, Wurl also expanded the number of CTV and FAST platforms it works with by developing custom connectors that support myriad specifications, including proprietary live video streaming formats, advertising tech and more.

Numerous streaming platforms began integrations with the Wurl network in Q2, including Xiaomi, Zeasn, and Tubi.

“The Wurl Network provides connectivity for any content company or streaming application to become part of the global television backbone that we’ve created,” added Doherty. “Since our launch in 2017, we’ve been adding new services that run on the Wurl Network and make our network more useful and valuable for everyone. We have much more in store for this year so watch this space.”