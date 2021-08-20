QVC is now available on the top subscription live TV streaming services with a combined total of more than 13 million subscribers in the US.

David Apostolico, SVP platform strategy, development & distribution for Qurate Retail Group, said: “QVC brings a uniquely engaging live video shopping experience to Sling TV, the original subscription live TV streaming service. As the only livestream shopping channel on SLING, we are pleased to join its focused mix of today’s most popular networks as we continue our drive to be everywhere people are watching live video.”

The launch reflects QVC’s continuing strategic initiative to expand the reach of its curated broadcast and video commerce experiences across new media and digital commerce platforms, which include OTT devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites.