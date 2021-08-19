As it continues its programme of creating and monetising smart TV apps for brands and content owners, myCast, formerly Vixi TV, has launched a range of smart TV apps on Zeasn’s Whale Eco platform.
The collaboration will distribute premium apps of various categories from myCast on tens of millions of Zeasn-enabled smart TVs worldwide. myCast’s content distribution network reaches 250 million video plays monthly and currently has more than 150 smart TV apps. The company believes that simplifying issues for content owners to allow an efficient approach to content creating and distributing in connected TV. The selected apps from myCast cover a wide range of categories, such as lifestyle, entertainment, music, sports, kids, education, food and drink.
“Today we set another great milestone in myCast path and this is very exciting”, commented myCast client relations executive Marin Ohana. “We are still facing a challenging time world-wide, but keep on working hard to provide the best solution to our clients. The collaboration with Zeasn supports myCast’s purpose to be a one-stop-shop for content owners and brands and expands even more our distribution. We are very happy to work together with a company of experts.”
“We look forward to constant perfection in the field of supporting global content services by providing reliable one stop solutions,” added Zeasn regional director Tony Zhai. “Our technical support team provides the customers with professional supporting services, from model adaption, debugging, cross-platform migration, monitoring tool to application certification and so on. Our goal is to work with global content services around the world, and to help Whale Eco partners create value.”
