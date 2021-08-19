Blockchain-based social media video network BuzzShow has signed a strategic content partner agreement with digital media services and content licensing provider ODMedia to provide clients with a solution to migrating and managing content.
Currently in its Beta phase, BuzzShow claims to offer a unique user experience that incorporates proof of contribution to reward all online users. The blockchain-based video social media platform aims to create a decentralised social video ecosystem with a complete economic cycle. It gives users rewards through blockchain technology for creating, curating, streaming, viewing and sharing videos through a blockchain-based currency called Goldies (GLDY). Unlike traditional social media platforms, users retain full privacy, ownership and control over their video content within the social media space.
“BuzzShow is reaching major milestones on its roadmap to becoming the market leader as a decentralised blockchain-based video social media,” said founder Offer Kohen. “We believe our partnership with ODMedia will support BuzzShow in its growth and its aim to revolutionise video social media networks. We want to give economic value and freedom to online video creators, curators, and viewers, by giving back via incentives and control.”
ODMedia acts as an aggregator for global OTT platforms major platforms, providing digital-rights management, monetisation, target audience development, and cross-promotion. It also manages linear and non-linear channel playouts for SVOD, AVOD and TVOD platforms.
“BuzzShow has developed a complete solution compared to any competitor by being the first to develop, test, and apply the blockchain-based, ledger controlled, video social media network,” added ODMedia CEO Sjef Pijnenburg. “By partnering with BuzzShow, our clients will benefit from the first blockchain-based platform, reach a growing global audience, maximise revenues by using their existing library of content while retaining ownership and control of their content."
