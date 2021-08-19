Claiming to be simplifying the activation of connected TV (CTV) and OTT plans within omni-channel campaigns by eliminating widespread pain points of sourcing and preparing creative, Extreme Reach has entered into a collaboration with BrightLine.









The partnership will combine the companies’ expertise in CTV ad technology that they say will provide a “wide distribution of engaging experiences” for omnichannel campaigns and leadership in brand creative management and integrated workflow through their fast-growing independent ad server.



BrightLine customers include OTT providers such as Hulu, Peacock and Discovery+. Extreme Reach’s client base includes 93 of the top 100 US advertisers and 86 of the top 100 global brand advertisers. The unified workflow between the two companies provides advertisers working with Extreme Reach access to a process for pushing interactive CTV ad experiences live on screens. BrightLine says its entire publisher roster will benefit from exposure to even more leading brands for advertising opportunities.



“Under the radar, we’ve become the fastest growing independent video ad server, with 10x growth in volume over the last three years. Rather than build yet another proprietary interactive creative solution, we believe providing scalable and seamless advanced creative solutions through this BrightLine partnership is the fastest way to bring more value to the world’s best brands,” said Tim Conley, ER’s CEO and co-founder explaining the reason for the partnership.



“ The coming together of the advertising, analytics and rights management platform and interactive CTV ads provider aims to create “frictionless” workflows as brands take up personalised, interactive advertising and advanced ad formats in CTV/OTT environments.The partnership will combine the companies’ expertise in CTV ad technology that they say will provide a “wide distribution of engaging experiences” for omnichannel campaigns and leadership in brand creative management and integrated workflow through their fast-growing independent ad server.BrightLine customers include OTT providers such as Hulu, Peacock and Discovery+. Extreme Reach’s client base includes 93 of the top 100 US advertisers and 86 of the top 100 global brand advertisers. The unified workflow between the two companies provides advertisers working with Extreme Reach access to a process for pushing interactive CTV ad experiences live on screens. BrightLine says its entire publisher roster will benefit from exposure to even more leading brands for advertising opportunities.“Under the radar, we’ve become the fastest growing independent video ad server, with 10x growth in volume over the last three years. Rather than build yet another proprietary interactive creative solution, we believe providing scalable and seamless advanced creative solutions through this BrightLine partnership is the fastest way to bring more value to the world’s best brands,” said Tim Conley, ER’s CEO and co-founder explaining the reason for the partnership. Extreme Reach’s central position as the largest portal for sourcing and managing brand creative assets was a very compelling reason to enter into this partnership,” added Robert Aksman, president and co-founder of BrightLine . “Its deep expertise in creative logistics, activation workflow and rights management for global brands is extremely complementary to our offering for premium publishers, making it even easier and streamlined for brands to execute at scale.”