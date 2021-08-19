In the case of political advertising, a long-time mainstay of linear, changing viewing habits has led to more ad spend being devoted to CTV, says TVSquared.



Through their partnership, TVSquared and AdImpact say they will be able to offer political advertisers real-time, privacy-compliant analytics. They will measure CTV impressions; quantify incremental reach over linear and across platforms; identify the point of diminishing returns (when audiences become overexposed) and optimal ad frequency; and find efficiencies, optimise campaigns to specific audiences and retarget them throughout the course of a campaign.

Kyle Roberts, CEO, AdImpact, said: “Our partnership with TVSquared will bring a new set of performance metrics to political campaigns. We are allowing candidates to connect paid media to website and fundraising performance in real time, bringing an entirely new level of accountability and transparency to TV advertising.”

Added Bob Ivins, chief strategy officer, TVSquared: “TV continues to reinvent itself and full cross-platform measurement is now table stakes for any advertiser – especially in the political space. With eyeballs moving from linear to streaming, and ad dollars following, advertisers want tools to consistently measure campaign reach, frequency and effectiveness across platforms. We are looking forward to working with AdImpact to do just that for political candidates and causes.”