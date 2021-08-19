The STN advanced recirculation tool is designed to offer flexibility for publishers to meet the requirements of visitors’ appetite for content.

STN offers a premium video content portfolio, including what the firm says are all the heavy hitters in sports, news and entertainment. The recirculation tool complements STN’s own video content offering with the publisher’s own editorial content to meet all the requirements of their readers.



The STN platform allows publishers to configure the experience to match the publisher’s preferences and strategy by keeping readers informed and on-page by delivering a clickable preview of trending articles across their site. Publishers also generate revenue from video ads or by driving subscriptions or ecommerce opportunities.

“We know that a one-size solution for video engagement simply doesn’t work," explained Jacquie King, vice-president of business operations at STN Video. "That’s why the recirculation is configurable to the individual needs of our publishers via automated or curated playlist creation of their most engaging stories. The versatility of all of our solutions is driven by a respect for our clients’ own needs to give their audience a tailored experience that keeps them coming back--our approach to video recirculation is no different.”