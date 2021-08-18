Teaming to take on the big guns of the subscription video-on-demand market in Europe, Comcast and ViacomCBS have announced plans to launch a new subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in more than 20 European territories encompassing 90 million homes.
Subject to regulatory approval, the new SkyShowtime is expected to launch in 2022 and will ultimately be available to consumers in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
The service will aim to bring together the partners’ direct-to-consumer experience and feature entertainment, films and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including titles from SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock. The service’s slate will span all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, documentaries and factual content.
The partnership between ViacomCBS and Comcast will be structured as a joint venture, with equal investment and joint control. It will act as a complement to the recently announced Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany. The companies added that the service’s subscription price, will be announced at a later date.
“With the launch of SkyShowtime we are well positioned to utilise our global content engine to create a compelling streaming offering, quickly and at scale, with a smart strategic phased investment,” explained ViacomCBS Networks president and chief executive officer International Raffaele Annecchino. “SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leadership position in SVOD in Europe.”
“Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe,” added Sky group chief executive Dana Strong. “On the heels of Peacock coming to Sky, this partnership provides an innovative approach to quickly scale internationally and monetise content across Europe. Drawing on the strength of the incredible programming from NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS, and powered by Peacock’s platform technology, SkyShowtime will provide a truly compelling line-up for the whole family and strong brand recognition across these regions.”
