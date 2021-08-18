In presumably a blaze of confetti, UK-based distributor DCD Rights has agreed a partnership with Runtime Media to launch a channel for advertising, video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms dedicated to the Bridezillas entertainment franchise.
Produced by September Films for WE TV and its production divisions in the US Bridezillas follows extreme brides and their beloveds in the run-up to their big day. From disastrous dress fittings, smashed cakes and bridal party wars, we join the out-of-control brides as they plan the wedding of their dreams, doing whatever it takes to get it, no matter the consequences.
"When we launched Bridezillas as a series almost 20 years ago, we had no idea that we would ultimately contribute a word to the dictionary and a particular state of mind to our collective consciousness," explained WE TV senior vice president of production and business affairs Theresa Patiri. "We also did not know that we would be creating one of the most successful and long-lived franchises in the history of reality television. We are so thrilled by this new distribution and can't wait for viewers in the United Kingdom to experience this iconic and unforgettable series on a new array of advanced platforms."
The reality series boasts more than 200 episodes, and the new channel offers UK fans a unique chance to catch up via Samsung TV Plus as well as AVOD streamer Pluto-TV. ITV Be currently airs first run series of Bridezillas and DCD Rights says additional platform deals will be announced shortly.
The partnership with DCD Rights marks Runtime’s first launch in the UK and is part of its global expansion of new streaming products adding to launches in the US, Spain, Mexico and Brazil. “Being that Bridezillas is such a well-known and successful series, we are beyond thrilled to be offering the new, bingeable channel to both our platform partners and fans alike in the UK,” remarked Runtime founder and CEO Arman Oner.
At the same time, the move also sees DCD Rights ink its first ever channel deal with US digital channel operator which has curated the brand-new service on behalf of the distributor. Commenting on the deal, DCD Rights CEO Nicky Davies Williams said: “Bridezillas is a phenomenal multi-series franchise which is hugely popular in the UK. We decided that a customised channel would be an excellent way to ensure that fans of the show were able to easily access their favourite episodes free-to-air, whenever they wanted. It’s also a great opportunity for those who haven’t already become dedicated followers to find their way to the series.”
