In a major expansion of its ad-supported digital channels in a key territory, SPI/FilmBox’s Docustream and Filmstream will now be available on the Samsung TV Plus streaming platform in the Netherlands.
Effective immediately, users of Samsung TV Plus – which launched in the country earlier this year and boasts a catalogue of 100% free ad-supported content spanning and - will have access to hundreds of hours of documentaries, independent features and movies.
Docustream presents a collection of documentary features and TV programming exploring the mysteries and beauty of the planet. Filmstream’s current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. Filmstream plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future. The deal marks Docustream’s debut with Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands while Filmstream is currently available to watch on select Samsung devices in India, UK and Australia. More launches are expected soon.
“It brings us great pleasure to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus to another key Western European market for SPI with the launch of our new documentary AVOD channel Docustream and the well-received Filmstream,” commented SPI International Western Europe & Africa MD Georgina Twiss. “Now, Samsung TV Plus viewers in the Netherlands can enjoy some of the best documentary features and world cinema gems acquired from top producers and distributors with specially curated Docustream and Filmstream programming slates.”
Docustream presents a collection of documentary features and TV programming exploring the mysteries and beauty of the planet. Filmstream’s current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. Filmstream plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future. The deal marks Docustream’s debut with Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands while Filmstream is currently available to watch on select Samsung devices in India, UK and Australia. More launches are expected soon.
“It brings us great pleasure to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus to another key Western European market for SPI with the launch of our new documentary AVOD channel Docustream and the well-received Filmstream,” commented SPI International Western Europe & Africa MD Georgina Twiss. “Now, Samsung TV Plus viewers in the Netherlands can enjoy some of the best documentary features and world cinema gems acquired from top producers and distributors with specially curated Docustream and Filmstream programming slates.”