Evolving its offerings for creators and migrating from perpetual software licences, Christy’s Editorial has inked a multi-year deal with Avid to supply 500 seats of its Media Composer | Enterprise video editing software solution.
The leading family-owned creative shop has operated for more than 50 years and in that time, Christy’s has gained a reputation for individualised service and technological innovation in support of Hollywood’s film and television creative community. Production companies, studios and post houses use Christy’s services to configure, maintain and service end-to-end post-production workflows and resources, from video editing bays and near-line storage to long-term content archiving.
The new deal is intended to allow Christy’s to achieve easier and more efficient delivery of the editing tool specified by the majority of its premier client base. On an average day, Christy’s supports hundreds of editors simultaneously working on site in its 60,000 sq. ft. facility and on clients’ production locations, relying on Media Composer and petabytes of Avid NEXIS secure shared storage in their workflows.
“Creators turn to Christy’s so they can keep their focus on turning out their absolute best stories without distractions,” commented Christy’s VP J.J. Nigro. “As much as we’ve grown and evolved, our model works because we’ve built a superior offering around uncompromising service that establishes trust and never breaks it. Our core of Avid technology backs us up every step of the way and now subscription is making it easier for us be there for clients whenever and however they need to work.”
For its part, Avid said that Media Composer software licensing by subscription will enable Christy’s to predict and provision resources for its demanding user base more efficiently, while also catering to the sharp rise in remote collaboration among editing teams that are geographically spread apart.
“Christy’s is at the top of their game in giving outstanding service to many of the world’s most celebrated creators,” added Avid chief revenue officer Tom Cordiner. “With subscription access to our tools, Avid is on a mission to help more partners like Christy’s to break new ground in how they deliver excellence to the creative community.”
