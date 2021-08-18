TPN is the global film and television content protection initiative, and its assessment is a review of a vendor’s security posture against the MPA (Motion Picture Association) Best Practices Common Guidelines. Going through a TPN assessment demonstrates a commitment to reviewing a vendor’s security posture against these guidelines and is a report representative of a vendor’s security credentials.

TPN is owned and managed by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), a leader in third-party entertainment industry assessments. TPN-accredited suppliers are committed to preventing leaks, breaches and hacks of their customers’ movies and television shows prior to their intended release. Vendor reports are available for content owners to review and inform business decisions.

MASV delivers terabytes of video worldwide at speeds and volumes surpassing those of conventional cloud sharing services. It offers browser, Mac, Windows and Linux apps as well as a headless MASV transfer agent. Customisation is possible using the MASV API (developer.masv.io) and files can be delivered to cloud services including Amazon S3, Backblaze, Box, Digital Ocean Spaces, Frame.io, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Minio, Postlab Drive, Wasabi and other S3-compatible services.



“The [media and entertainment] industry’s future lies in the cloud, and it’s exciting for MASV to be a part of this dramatic shift," commented MASV CEO Greg Wood. "Content protection is our top priority. A TPN assessment represents another critical milestone in our journey to help media professionals be more connected and more secure.”