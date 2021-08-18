Technicolor Connected Home has partnered with Vodafone to deploy next-generation Wi-Fi 6-enabled Super Wi-Fi boosters with Alexa built in as part of the latest Vodafone Pro Broadband offering.

The Super Wi-Fi boosters represent a first in bringing Wi-Fi 6 to Vodafone’s UK customer base. Using pre-integrated Alexa Skills, subscribers can use voice commands to set up guest networks, facilitate parental controls and streamline technical configurations. Until now, these have all been functions that have traditionally required manual adjustments to customer premises equipment (CPE).

Mercedes Pastor, vice president of Eurasia for Technicolor Connected Home, said: “There has been a tremendous evolution in customer expectations over the past few years. This is not only because of an unprecedented pandemic year but as a result of the rapid proliferation — and deep penetration—of connected devices in households around the world. The partnership between Technicolor Connected Home and Vodafone brings the latest in-home wireless technologies to connected homes in the UK.

“This deployment of extenders is momentous as Technicolor Connected Home integrates voice technology that supports user-friendly features into our broadband customer premises equipment and set-top boxes. Voice technology has immense potential to introduce multiple use cases for the connected home. As greater intelligent capabilities such as voice technology are incorporated into devices, the intuitive and approachable applications will have a strong effect on consumer behaviour.”

Max Taylor, consumer director, Vodafone UK, added: “We launched Vodafone Pro Broadband earlier this year to provide customers unbreakable broadband at an unbeatable price. Now we’re going one step further by adding this incredible new Alexa-integrated broadband service, bringing the latest technology into our customers’ homes, making family life even easier.”