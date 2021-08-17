Targeting the Asia-Pacific market with a new range of cloud-native broadcast services, Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) is expanding its cloud-native services for the broadcast industry by entering into a sales partnership with BASE Media Cloud (BASE).
UK-based BASE is a provider of cloud services for the digital media industry and its combined services with TBS are designed to allow the newly established Telstra MediaCloud to provide what the partners say will be a complete end-to-end cloud-native workflow from ingest, cloud storage, file transfer and asset management through to virtual post-production and file delivery.
Noting interest in cloud-based workflows accelerating as a result of the pandemic, TBS says it will be able to leverage BASE’s expertise to provide a production proven suite of tailored remote working services. These include cloud storage, file transfer, transcoding, and cloud-native asset management through to virtual Adobe editing, custom Artificial Intelligence, and content distribution SaaS services. All of these will be offered as part of the established Telstra MediaCloud package to Telstra customers.
“Leading cloud-based editing and post services represent the start of what we can do in our partnership with BASE,” comments TBS’ Paul Slowey. “Our new ability to deliver complete end-to-end workflows allows us to offer a more fully-featured cloud consultancy service than ever before, and gives us the capacity to cope with digital transformation and cloud-migration projects for broadcasters of any size.”
For its part, BASE will get to further drive its international expansion plans via a strategic channel partner, building further on its established position in the UK market — where cloud subscription partners include BBC, ITV, Formula E, Little Dot Studios and LadBible Group — and strengthening footholds on both the US east and west coasts.
“We are delighted to be collaborating with Telstra Broadcast Services to roll out these new services first to the Australian market and then on to the rest of APAC,” says BASE Media Cloud’s founder and managing director, Ben Foakes. “We believe the combination of Telstra’s expertise in networking and infrastructure and our Software-as-a-Service subscription layer and media-focused cloud expertise provides a compelling solution as more and more broadcasters seek to take advantage of cloud-based workflows.”
The new services will be initially rolled out to the Australian industry, with plans for expansion to the rest of APAC following soon after.
