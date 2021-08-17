In a transaction that the video capture, delivery and management firm says will create a global live video “powerhouse” that can address the growing demand for online video, taking advantage of existing networks and AI and 5G, Vislink has acquired Mobile Viewpoint.
With over 10 years of broadcast experience and boasting global customers including major broadcasters and TV production companies, Netherlands-based Mobile Viewpoint offers mobile live streaming solutions for outside broadcast and surveillance solutions. It produces the WMT line of mobile encoders for live streaming over 4G and 5G and claims to be a world leader in developing AI solutions for automated news and sports productions for automated sports production. Based in the Netherlands. Customers include BBC, Sky Sports, Eurovision, RTL Group, Discovery, Eurosport, NEP, Al-Arabiya, FC Ajax and the Premier League as well as a range of law enforcement and emergency first responders.
Vislink sees the acquisition as enabling it to fulfil its strategic aim of providing what it says is an “industry-leading” portfolio of live video acquisition, contribution and distribution solutions that meet the demanding needs of the media and enterprise industries as well as defence and government sectors.
Moreover, Vislink believes that the company and customers will be able to benefit from the ability to address the most transformative trends in today’s live video market. These says the company include the rapid growth in online video traffic; the acceleration towards cloud-based remote production; the increasing demand for enhanced video content formats such as 4K, 8K, and 360-degree video; the proliferation of new video transport capable networks such as 5G and Starlink.
The Mobile Viewpoint acquisition also provides Vislink with solutions that combine with its existing solution set to make its Connected Edge video transport concept of utilising ubiquitous IP networks and cloud-scale compute across 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Mesh and COFDM-enabled networks a reality. The Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint Connected Edge solutions will now be able to use IP networks to provide their customers’ low latency, high-capacity ultrafast live video transport that can utilise AI to automate workflows.
Vislink is now confident that it will have all the hardware and software solutions needed to acquire, produce, contribute and deliver video over all private and public networks. These solutions encompass live video encoding, stream adaptation, decode and production solutions; remote production workflows; wireless cameras; AI-driven automated production; the ability to contribute video over bonded 3G and 4G cellular as well as emerging networks, including 5G and the Starlink satellite service.
“Mobile Viewpoint provides us with innovative technologies and solutions that, combined with Vislink’s capabilities, will enable our customers to acquire and deliver video over any preferred public or private network,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller, discussing the timing and strategic rationale for this acquisition.
“This presents a tremendous growth opportunity for us as 5G and other new networks, along with machine learning, are about to revolutionise how video is produced and transported. This acquisition means that we can now make the most of these transformative live video trends and bring high-quality live production to events that were historically economically challenging to produce like amateur and semi-pro athletics. Mobile Viewpoint also brings us very exciting AI-driven automated production and camera solutions, as well as a pioneering development team that has a history of being first to market with solutions that make a real difference, including support for multi-camera/REMI production, H.265, 5G and Starlink.”
“It is exciting that Mobile Viewpoint will now be part of delivering Vislink Connected Edge solutions,” added Mobile Viewpoint managing director Michel Bais. “Being part of a larger entity will enable us to accelerate our innovative product roadmap. It also opens up the military, government and American markets for us. It’s been a fascinating and rewarding journey over the last ten years, but the time is right to join with Vislink to ensure we continue to excel and be first to market with transformative solutions. With almost zero overlap in solutions and markets, together, Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will be much more than the sum of their parts.”
