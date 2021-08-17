Announcing a rollout that is said to encompass an unprecedented array of devices, Estonian multiservice provider Elisa has gone live with its multiscreen Elisa Elamus hybrid service based on Android TV OS Operator Tier.
Available via cable, DVB-T, IPTV and on all OTT platforms, Elisa Elamus is described as a super-aggregated offering which features Google Play Movies and TV, Amazon Prime Video, Viaplay and YouTube among a total of over 150 channels.
The service is enabled by 3SS’ 3READY Product Framework, Technicolor PEARL STB (set-top box), with Tech4home (t4h), NOTUS Custom Cover Remote Control and content and revenue protection from NAGRA Cardless CAS.
Elisa appointed 3SS as prime integrator for the project in 2019. Elisa Elamus is built on the 3SS 3READY Product Framework and 3SS and Elisa co-defined, co-designed and co-developed the user experience, which features a fully-branded, intuitive and UI with the Custom Launcher as the centre of the overall experience. For this major project, 3SS delivered a unified experience on apps supporting a range of devices with PEARL STB at the nexus. Further apps enable viewing on Web, Android TV sets, as well as Android and iOS mobile phones and tablets. 3SS-engineered apps for Samsung Tizen and LG webOS smart TVs will launch soon.
Elisa Elamus is said to include the functions today’s TV customers are looking for in an entertainment service. Alongside other 3READY Framework-powered features, the UX provides access to all live TV, catch-up and recordings via mini-EPG and backwards EPG. Elisa Elamus is also said to include several new service innovations. With an upsell function, the subscriber can browse a showcased array of VOD content to purchase or subscribe to. Service bundles, à la carte channels, thematic packages and promotions can be displayed within the UI. This is said to encourage uptake and enhances monetisation potential.
“We are hugely excited to launch next-generation Elisa Elamus,” said Andrus Hiiepuu, head of Elisa Estonia's private customer unit. “With the partnership of Technicolor, NAGRA, t4h and 3SS we are delivering truly world-class video entertainment to Estonia’s consumers.”
