As the company continues its transition from being content development, financing and distribution business Fugitive, Arrested Industries has added two new senior vice presidents to its growing business.
Namely, Mette Kanne-Behrendsen (pictured left) becomes Arrested’s SVP of acquisitions, focusing on unscripted content while Judy Levenson (pictured right) joins as SVP sales, overseeing unscripted and scripted content sales in North America.
Kanne-Behrendsen joins Arrested Industries from NENT Studios UK, where she was SVP of acquisitions until it was acquired by All3Media in June 2021. Prior to her nearly five years with NENT, she worked at Off the Fence and before that spent more than a decade at Modern Times Group, latterly as director pay-TV channels, where she was responsible for a large portfolio that included the Viasat History, Crime and Nature channel brands. Mette is based in the UK.
Based in the US, Levenson is an international industry executive and joins Arrested from Leverage Media, a consulting firm where she served as principal. She has also held content and sales roles at Litton Entertainment, Scott Brothers Entertainment, National Geographic Channel, Discovery Networks, and Showtime Networks. She is a senior member of the American Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Commenting on the appointments, Arrested Industries CEO unscripted Merrily Ross said that given the company was still a relatively new business, it was “absolutely thrilled” to have attracted two such experienced, well-connected and popular senior executives.
“Mette has excellent relationships with factual producers around the world and will be instrumental in helping us build our unscripted programme catalogue, working alongside co-CEO Anthony Kimble, who is responsible for new scripted content,” she remarked. “Judy, meanwhile, will bring her energy and local expertise to bear in North America, finding new homes for all our shows, as well as supporting Anthony on the ground as he establishes our American office over the coming months.”
Mette Kanne-Behrendsen added: “Arrested Industries is evolving into a very distinctive, contemporary content agency, and I am excited to be able to reach out to my network of producers and introduce them to new opportunities for partnership.”
Judy Levenson noted: “I am thrilled to be working with Anthony, Merrily and the rest of the team, with a focus on growing the Arrested Industries brand and footprint in North America. Now feels like the perfect time for its fresh approach, big personality, and genuinely exciting programming, drawn from both traditional and emerging content markets.”
