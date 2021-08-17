The Foxtel Group has announced an expanded multi-year partnership with A+E Networks that will see content from Crime & Investigation, The History Channel, A&E and Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) power a collection of documentary and reality storytelling series and movies for Foxtel and BINGE in Australia.

The deal includes LMN movie titles and A+E Networks series such as Pawn Stars, Court Cam, Forged in Fire and Cold Case Files, which will all be available to Foxtel, Foxtel Now and BINGE subscribers.

The agreement, which cements a partnership of more than 20 years between the Foxtel Group and A+E, will continue to bring exclusive premieres of disruptive reality content and groundbreaking documentaries to factual genre viewers.

Amanda Laing, Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with A+E Networks, a union that has been strengthened over more than 20 years, and allows us to continue to deliver high-quality, thought-provoking and original programming to our millions of entertainment subscribers.”

Glen Hansen, SVP content sales, Asia-Pacific at A+E Networks, said: “A+E Networks is delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Foxtel Group and proud to contribute to their growing scale across multiple platforms. Our content will continue to deliver audiences some of the very best in factual entertainment and documentaries on A&E, Crime & Investigation and History, as well as highly-engaging, award-winning TV movies on LMN.”