Attempting to unlock value of reaching in-home and out-of-home (OOH) audiences at scale, independent OOH media specialist Talon has announced a new connected video offering through a strategic partnership with programmatic advertising firm MadHive.
Through the move Talon is attempting to connect digital audiences across two of the fastest growing advertising channels in the US: OTT and digital OOH. MadHive joins Hivestack as Talon partner a to enhance its services and solutions to serve current and prospective clients.
Talon noted that DOOH adoption was soaring in the US with advertising spend projected to reach $3.84 billion by the end of 2023, according to Statista. The advent of programmatic DOOH is further enriching the medium to give advertisers even more flexibility — US programmatic DOOH ad spend doubled last year and is projected to reach $533.8 million by 2022, according to eMarketer data. Moreover Talon noted that full motion DOOH is 2.5 times more impactful than equivalent static ads and delivers a powerful emotional experience that drives brand effectiveness.
Combined with the explosive growth in streaming audiences, Talon regards the pairing of OTT and DOOH present new and powerful cross-channel opportunities for advertisers. It said that combining these two channels enable advertisers to steadily drive consumers, primed with OOH signage, down the purchase funnel. Exposing audiences first to OOH creates brand awareness and recognition which is followed up in-home where that same audience can take a secondary action — like visit a website, sign up for a service, or locate a retailer.
“The growth of digital video is fuelling the movement from in-home to out-of-home and we’re empowering advertisers to activate their cross-channel video strategy of reaching high-value audiences at scale, whether it’s a traditional managed service or a self-service approach,” said Talon America CEO Jim Wilson explaining the move. “As marketers look for measurable incremental reach and the ability to tie campaign spending to business results, we’re enabling advertisers to start an OOH journey in-home. By bringing to market new solutions with MadHive and Hivestack, we’re connecting audience data across OTT and DOOH to deliver outcome-based campaigns as advertiser demand on each channel reaches new heights.”
Going forward, Talon will use MadHive’s proprietary platform to connect advertisers to premium connected TV (CTV) inventory and its end-to-end campaign planning tools for audience targeting, measurement, and attribution. “Combining OTT and DOOH makes perfect sense,” said MadHive CEO Adam Helfgott. “It allows buyers to plan, activate, and measure two rapidly expanding media channels that represent an even larger percentage of marketers spend. The cross-channel platform will deliver a more holistic picture of the customer journey by creating new currencies and insights on a single audience — all while simplifying brand workflow.”
