Media company World of Wonder has announced the next international iteration of the Emmy-winning franchise, Drag Race, and will be rolling it out in the Philippines.

The series will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus globally. The Filipino version of Drag Race joins existing formats across Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, the UK, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, and Italy.

A cultural staple produced by World of Wonder since 2009, the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise is available in 193 countries through network partners and the WOW Presents Plus SVOD. The Drag Race universe now encompasses numerous spin-off series on both linear and streaming; the world’s largest drag culture convention, RuPaul’s DragCon; merchandise lines; albums; and a Las Vegas Revue.

World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said: “The Drag Race franchise has shone a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines. WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers.”