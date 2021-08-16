United Group, which claims to be the leading telco in Southeast Europe, has added to its regional portfolio with Greek operator Wind Hellas, one of the country’s three mobile operators.
Wind has a total of 4.2 million users and offers mobile, fixed, internet, and television services including linear and catch-up TV, network recordings and video-on-demand (VOD). The company generates revenues in excess of €500 million annually.
The transaction will enable United Group to combine Wind with its existing Greek pay-TV provider Nova to create what it says will be a strong converged operator that will be the number two player in both broadband internet and television services. United Group added that in what it said was an attractive market, with significant potential for growth, the Wind-Nova combination will be better able to deliver converged offers, new technologies, and superior service, increasing value to Greek consumers.
“Acquiring and integrating strong local telecom and media businesses onto our platform is a core part of United Group’s European growth strategy,” remarked Nikos Stathopoulos, partner at BC Partners and chairman of United Group. “Greece is a key market for us and with the acquisition of Wind, we are able to create a leading converged operator and contribute to the development of Greece’s telecoms sector through investments in network infrastructure, content, technology, and innovative products and services and be a leading force in the digitalisation of the country.”
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in 2022.
The transaction will enable United Group to combine Wind with its existing Greek pay-TV provider Nova to create what it says will be a strong converged operator that will be the number two player in both broadband internet and television services. United Group added that in what it said was an attractive market, with significant potential for growth, the Wind-Nova combination will be better able to deliver converged offers, new technologies, and superior service, increasing value to Greek consumers.
“Acquiring and integrating strong local telecom and media businesses onto our platform is a core part of United Group’s European growth strategy,” remarked Nikos Stathopoulos, partner at BC Partners and chairman of United Group. “Greece is a key market for us and with the acquisition of Wind, we are able to create a leading converged operator and contribute to the development of Greece’s telecoms sector through investments in network infrastructure, content, technology, and innovative products and services and be a leading force in the digitalisation of the country.”
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in 2022.