In a move that the Wearside city’s local council believes will deliver a citywide network that will benefit residents and services, enabling it to further accelerate digital transformation – whilst boosting video and entertainment experiences – CityFibre has begun to bring full-fibre connectivity to Sunderland.
The initial stage in the development will see the former altnet turned third largest fibre broadband provider in the UK coordinating advance works with Sunderland City Council's resurfacing programme across the city, ahead of a main £62 millioin build programme commencing this month. Works will be delivered by MAP Group on CityFibre’s behalf. The work is intended to result in a new gigabit infrastructure rollout that will future-proof the city’s digital needs and further its smart city ambitions.
The overall project is expected to reach completion by 2025 and the first services will go live for people to take advantage of much sooner.
“It is fantastic that CityFibre is now ready to start delivering its £62m infrastructure investment programme in Sunderland,” commented Sunderland City Council chief executive Patrick Melia. “This is a once in a generation upgrade that will future-proof our network infrastructure at a time when connectivity has never been so important. The digital age is here and we’re ready for it.”
“I’m immensely excited and proud to see work getting underway in Sunderland,” added Jason Legget, CityFibre’s city manager for Sunderland commenting on the project. “The city has truly embraced the potential of full-fibre and has a robust plan in place to be a genuine leader in smart city technology. For residents, it’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term - once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs now and for decades to come.”
The overall project is expected to reach completion by 2025 and the first services will go live for people to take advantage of much sooner.
“It is fantastic that CityFibre is now ready to start delivering its £62m infrastructure investment programme in Sunderland,” commented Sunderland City Council chief executive Patrick Melia. “This is a once in a generation upgrade that will future-proof our network infrastructure at a time when connectivity has never been so important. The digital age is here and we’re ready for it.”
“I’m immensely excited and proud to see work getting underway in Sunderland,” added Jason Legget, CityFibre’s city manager for Sunderland commenting on the project. “The city has truly embraced the potential of full-fibre and has a robust plan in place to be a genuine leader in smart city technology. For residents, it’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term - once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs now and for decades to come.”