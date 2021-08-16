In what is said to be a showcase of the latest original and exclusive talk show, Nollywood broadcaster African Movie Channel’s flagship production AMC Movie Talk has returned for a brand-new season.
Said to boast a radiant new set, glamorous new host, and more A-list Nollywood celebrities, the programme will go out every Wednesday at 19:00 WAT with Simi Drey as AMC Movie Talk’s new presenter. The actress, model and radio host will talk to the biggest movers and shakers in the buzzing industry, including Nigerian comedian, actor, and musician Broda Shaggi; actor, writer, and stand-up comedian Bovi; as well as Big Brother superstars and actresses Alex Unusual and Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.
The new season of AMC Movie Talk also has new segments such as Truth or Dare, Kiss and Tell, Impressions and others. The first episode went out with A-List Nigerian actor, singer, and entrepreneur Banky Wellington discussing fatherhood, his latest album and his marriage to actress Adesua Etomi among other topics.
AMC, the 24-hour premium Nollywood and African movies channel showcasing the Nollywood films is also distributed on StarTimes, StarSat, TopStar and Airtel TV platforms across Africa, and Freeview in the UK.
