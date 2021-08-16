Entertainment company Endeavor Content has come on board as the global sales agent for The Panthers, a dynamic musical social justice drama series from Aotearoa (New Zealand) producer Tavake, in association with Four Knights Film.

First commissioned for TVNZ and funded by NZ On Air, the series will make its international premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on 9-18 September.

The six hour-long episodes, based on a true story, cover a devastating and resonant period in New Zealand’s history through the dramatisation of the founding of The Polynesian Panthers - a revolutionary social justice movement inspired directly by the Black Panther movement in the US.

The Panthers was created by showrunners and executive producers Tom Hern (The Dark Horse, The Meg, Shadow in the Cloud) and Halaifonua Finau (Jonah, Baby Mama’s Club). Directors include Miki Magasiva (Brother, Teina Sa), Hern, Vea Mafile’o (For My Father’s Kingdom), Mario Faumui (Teine Sa) and Chris Graham (Sione’s Wedding, The Ferryman). Newcomers Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Lealani Siaosi star alongside Beulah Koale (Thank You for Your Service, Hawaii Five-O), Frankie Adams (Mortal Engines, The Expanse) and Roy Billing (The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Underbelly).

Crystal Vaega is co-producer on the series. James Napier Robertson (The Dark Horse), Will ‘Ilolahia and Kini Roy Earley are co-executive producers.

Endeavor Content represents worldwide rights for the series. “After a successful collaboration with Endeavor Content on Shadow in the Cloud, we couldn’t think of a sales partner we’d love more to represent this series - which is so dear to our hearts. We are excitedly counting down to the international launch,” said Hern.

Prentiss Fraser, EVP Television Distribution at Endeavor Content, said: “The Panthers is a timely series that shines a spotlight on a shameful stain in New Zealand’s recent history, as well as being infused with social and political themes that are still highly relevant to today’s world. As we continue striving to elevate creative and inspirational voices from all corners of the globe, we’re so happy to be working alongside Tavake and Four Knights Film and bringing this important and wonderfully captured story to audiences internationally.”