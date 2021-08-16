Live video solutions provider TVU Networks has revealed the extent to which it has been supporting Brazilian TV giant Globo in its live coverage of the Summer Games from Tokyo.

Sixteen TVU One mobile transmitters were spread throughout the event sites, providing coverage of the 33 sports represented in the Games. The wireless transmitters enabled the reduced Globo staff in Tokyo to supply live, broadcast-quality video from any location.

Globo dedicated 1,040 hours to live Summer Games transmission, with on-site reporters at Tokyo event locations as well as exclusive coverage of Brazilian athletes.

Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks, said: “Because of safety standards imposed by Covid-19, Globo sent only part of its staff to Japan, but that didn’t affect the quality of its coverage at all… it wasa able to produce incredibly dynamic footage from all locations in a safe and reliable way thanks to TVU One 5G and its Inverse StatMux technology. This has been a difficult time to produce the Games, but we’re proud of how customers like Globo have risen to the challenge by employing new ways to maximise viewer engagement.”

TVU One aggregates all available data connections – including cellular, 5G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite – with sub-second latency to transmit broadcast-quality video from any locale. It features the HEVC video compression standard and TVU’s patented Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm to provide superior, reliable video.

TVU Networks provided extensive on-site support at the Summer Games, including rights-cleared access to live external video feeds of locations across Tokyo until the conclusion of the Games. Among the other services TVU offered was 24/7 on-site technical support to assist all existing and new TVU customers. For no charge, broadcasters could access the TVU Anywhere app, which allowed full HD live transmission of video from iOS or Android smartphones for mobile journalism, including athlete interviews and special interest stories. TVU also had studio space in downtown Tokyo available for rent. Along with TVU Partyline, TVU enabled media companies to effectively do remote production and remote journalism in the challenging environment.

Said Rafael Castillo, VP/GM Europe and Latin America, TVU Networks: “For us, it’s very gratifying to be chosen as the supplier for an event of this magnitude by a broadcaster as well respected as Globo. It’s a great demonstration of trust. The biggest challenges we saw at the Games were because of security protocols, movement restrictions, and quarantine rules. The rules and protocols for this year’s Games were different than ever before, and it made it more difficult to plan our daily activities. Our team in Tokyo supported our customers 24 hours a day, including the Globo crew.”

TVU Networks was on-site before the start of the Games, supporting more than 100 broadcasters, including ESPN, beIN Sports, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), Shanghai Media Group (SMG), Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC) in South Korea, China Global Television Networks (CGTN), and 7NEWS Australia.