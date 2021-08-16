Telescope's products and services will amplify the Bally's Interactive, Bally Bet and Bally Sports brands, enabling viewers and players to have an integrated experience that allows them to engage on multiple platforms and channels, including online and offline.

By delivering customised and interactive content, as well as engaging social experiences, Telescope will connect with Bally's customers in innovative ways, providing opportunities for Bally's to attract a younger demographic and augment its customer base.

Adi Dhandhania, senior vice president of strategy and interactive for Bally's Corporation, said: “We are excited to integrate Telescope and its innovative audience engagement products into Bally's growing and diversified portfolio of interactive assets. Mobile technology continues to play an increasingly significant role in sports betting and iGaming, and Telescope brings an expert level of creativity, innovation and effectiveness in the social and digital media space that we are confident will enhance our customers’ interactivity and engagement with our products.

“We look forward to working alongside the Telescope team to not only strengthen the business, but also develop new engagement tools that we can leverage across our expanding media and digital footprint.”

Added Jason George, Telescope's chairman: “Telescope was founded on the premise that viewers will increasingly seek to engage directly with live video in real-time. Over the past 19 years, we've witnessed a material shift from TV to digital video across OTT and social platforms. We believe the next iteration is true gamification with immersive experiences offered anywhere that fans want to engage with their favourite live events. Being part of the Bally's family will enable us to continue to innovate, offering our clients the best possible services, as well as helping Bally's to drive play-along experiences and connect with their customer base in new ways. We're excited to get started.”