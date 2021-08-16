 MAVTV Motorsports Network revs up on Hulu | OTT | News | Rapid TV News
Details

Motocross channel MAVTV Motorsports Network has joined Hulu’s new live TV Sports add-on.

mavtv 8In addition to live coverage of both MotoAmerica and several rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the month of August on MAVTV will also feature live races for the ARCA Menards Series, beginning with a visit to Michigan International Speedway on 20 August.

Ed Niemi, senior vice president of content distribution, MAVTV, said: “We are excited to bring MAVTV Motorsports Network to Hulu’s new Live TV Sports add-on. One of our top priorities as a network is to broaden the distribution and availability of motorsports content, and with this launch we are part of arguably the most comprehensive platform for streaming live sports.”

