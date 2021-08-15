Under this collaboration, VlogBox will be working on seven channels featuring children’s programs Be-Be-Bears, Fantasy Patrol, Heroes of Envell, Cutie Cubies, Woodventures. Magic Lantern, and Paper Tales as well as a separate Rainbow Ride channel, covering several series in one. This will involve channel development for Roku content management and distribution, video monetisation, PR and marketing support as well as analytics and reporting.

Nick Platonenko, CEO at VlogBox, said: “It’s always a pleasure to work with a team of gifted creators, especially when it comes to quality for children. DTR is a bit different from our usual customers as they are already aware that CTV/OTT is an unstoppable marketplace, so it feels like we’re on the same wavelength.”

DTR was searching for possible content extension through basic TV streaming services and decided to create separate branded channels for each of the series, one own aggregator for three series, as well as joining Yeet!TV kids, a channel uniting the best videos among the VlogBox mediahouse.

Victoria Bolotova, head of media international sales at DTR, commented: “We’re constantly working on enhancing our brands, and we’re happy to start a partnership with VlogBox, specifically in terms of the Roku ecosystem. We truly believe that our kids’ series can win viewers’ hearts and show fantastic results.”